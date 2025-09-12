Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 12th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened flattish and crossed the psychological 25k marks in the first hour after which it steadily moved northwards signaling underlying bullish momentum. It crossed its morning high in the second half of the day and managed to close at its higher band above 25000 zones. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and has been making higher highs - higher lows from the last four sessions. Now it has hold above 24950 zones for an up move towards 25150 then 25250 zones while supports have shifted higher to 24900 and 24800 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 25200 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24800 strike. Call writing is seen at 25400 then 25200 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 24900 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24500 to 25500 zones while an immediate range between 24800 to 25200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a slightly negative note but moved higher during the initial half hour of trade. For the rest of the session it traded sideways within a narrow band of 200 points. On the daily chart, it formed a bullish candle signalling support based buying and resilience at lower levels. The index eventually closed with gains of around 120 points. Now it has hold above 81400 zones for an up move towards 81800 then 82100 zones while supports can be seen at 81400 and 81200 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower near 54400 zones but managed to hold its previous day’s low and gradually extended the momentum towards 54750 zones in the latter part of the session. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale as buying interest was seen for most part of the session. The rate sensitive index is hovering near its 20 DEMA and the smaller banking names have been showing strength. Now it has to hold above 54500 zones for an up move towards 55000 then 55250 zones while on the downside support is seen at 54500 then 54250 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.15% at 25110 levels. Positive setup seen in Aurobindo Pharma, NHPC, GAIL, National Aluminium, CG Power, Adani Enterprise, SAIL, IOC, Tata Chemical and Britannia while weakness in Angel One, BSE, Sona BLW, Ambuja Cement, IIFL Finance, Naukri, CDSL, PB Fintech, Trent and SBI Life.

NITCO - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock has taken multiple support around 105-108 levels as indicated by the trend line visible in the chart. The RSI is also at oversold territory indicating a potential turnaround is expected supported by volumes. With risk-reward favourable, there is a bullish bias on NITCO.

BUY NITCO CMP 114.70 SL 108.70 TGT 122.98

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 12th Sept 2025

Lodha Developers:

A year after the Maharashtra government approved the Green Integrated Data Centre Parks in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lodha Developers for setting up a data centre park in Palava. With a legacy of several decades in construction, Lodha will play the role of a developer for several players who are keen on setting up data centres.

The MoU outlines that the total proposed investment would be of Rs 30,000 crores and create 6,000 direct and indirect jobs. The park, with a planned capacity of 2 GWs, is designed to host multiple leading international and domestic players. Combined investments of over Rs 30,000 crore are anticipated from Lodha and various data centre players in this park.

HFCL:

The Industries and Commerce (Infra) Department of the Government of Andhra Pradesh has informed that the proposal of the company for allotment of 1,000 acres of land in Madakasira Mandal, Sri Sathya Sai District, has been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board, for the purpose of setting up defence manufacturing facilities.

In Phase-I, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (“APIICL”), an industrial infrastructure agency of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, will allot 329 acres of land. In Phase II, an additional 671 acres of land will be allotted by APIICL.

The proposed facilities will include manufacturing of Artillery Ammunition Shells, TNT filling and MultiMode Hand Grenades (MMHG), among other defence products.

Bharat Forge:

MP3 International, a GRADEONE subsidiary and an Abu Dhabi–based, highly skilled supplier and manufacturer of defence, security, law enforcement, rescue services, and sporting and hunting products, has announced the signing of a landmark agreement with Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge and the key driver of defence and aerospace business initiatives.

GRADEONE is an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of military hardware equipment, pyrotechnics, ammunition, and other supplies for the UAE Armed forces and other critical national entities. The contract, a first of its kind for a critical defence component between an Emirati and an Indian company, was signed by Khalifa Al Ali, CEO of MP3 International, and Neelesh Tungar, CEO of Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd.

M&M

The Company has received from Mahindra Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary has completed execution of Share Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) with Prudential Management & Services Private Limited (“PMSL”) whereby PMSL has agreed to sell its entire stake in (i) Mahindra & Mahindra Contech Ltd (“MMCL”) and; (ii) PSL Media & Communications Limited (“PSL”) (refer Annexure B) to MHL.

MMCL is primarily involved in Manpower Recruitment Agency and is engaged in the business of advisory and consultancy services for business including front and back-office support, human resource management and other related services. The rationale behind this acquisition is simplification of corporate structure to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance transparency.

NBCC

NBCC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) for the development of the prestigious Rajasthan Mandapam and allied infrastructure projects near Jaipur International Airport, Tonk Road, Jaipur. The project, valued at approximately Rs 3,700 crore, marks a major milestone in the partnership between the Government of India and the Government of Rajasthan.