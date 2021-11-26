Market indices open lower: Sensex declines over 720 points, Nifty just above 17,300; Sensex stocks in red

The benchmark indices opened lower in keeping with weak Asian markets on November 26. At 09:16 AM, the Sensex was down 722.43 points or 1.23 percent at 58,072.66. The broader Nifty was down 223.90 points or 1.28 percent at 17,312.40. About 724 shares have advanced, 1249 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged. BSE Metal index fell over 1 percent. All Sensex stocks were in the red.

Cipla, Dr Reddy’s Labs and Divis Labs are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are ONGC, HDFC, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

European equities close higher

Tech shares bounce carried European equities higher on Thursday, following similar gains on Wall Street and Asia and helped also by a small pullback in the dollar from a 17-month high. With US. markets closed for Thanksgiving, focus was trained on Europe where a surge in COVID-19 cases is raising the prospect of lockdowns going into the Christmas shopping season.

Emerging markets saw some relative calm after a turbulent few days that has seen Turkey's lira battered again, Russia and Ukraine tensions rise, and Mexico's president stoke worries about central bank independence by installing a virtual unknown at the helm.

Brazil’s annual inflation rose faster than expected to 7 percent, its highest in over a decade, adding pressure on the central bank to tighten policy further.

Australia’s retail sales in October jumped 4.9 percent month-on-month, seasonally adjusted, according to official estimates released Friday. That was far higher than the 2.5 percent increase predicted in a Reuters poll.

Asian stocks fall

Asian stocks fell Friday amid caution over a new coronavirus strain and concerns over faster Federal Reserve policy tightening. Scientists in South Africa are studying the recently identified variant amid fears it could spread internationally.

Silver ETFs

Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued guidelines for the exchange traded funds (ETF) investing in precious metals such as gold and silver. It is a move that will make it convenient for investors to have an exposure to such commodity in a transparent manner. Under the norms, the regulator has specified guidelines on investment objectives of silver ETFs, valuation, determination of net asset value (NAV), tracking error as well as tracking difference and disclosure requirements.

Tarsons Products stock market debut today

Tarsons Products will hopefully make an impressive debut today. The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO received bids for 1,18,38,926 shares against 1,08,44,104 shares on offer, translating into 1.09 times subscription, according to an update on the NSE. The initial public offer has a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,32,00,000 equity shares.

The price range for the offer is at Rs 635-662 per share

Sebi levies Rs 1.15 cr fine on Voltaire Leasing and Finance, others

Sebi has imposed total fine of Rs 1.15 crore on Voltaire Leasing and Finance Ltd, its officials, one entity and eleven individuals for fraudulent trading in the shares of the firm. They violated Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices norms.

The investigation period was between August 2014-July 2015. They had manipulated the price of the scrip and the company and its directors–Dilip Rajkumar Patodia, Amlesh Sadhu and Harivallabh Mundra –were also part of the scheme for manipulating the price in the scrip.

FII data

On November 25, 2021, Foreign institutional investors have done net selling worth Rs 2,300.65 crore, while domestic institutional investors have done net buying worth Rs 1,367.80 crore in the Indian equity market.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 09:29 AM IST