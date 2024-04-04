 Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The Bull Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The Bull Charge

Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The Bull Charge

Nifty Bank rose by 502.20 points or 1.05 per cent to settle at 48,126.45.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 74,227.63, marking a gain of 350.81 points or 0.47 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,543.60, up by 108.95 points or 0.49 per cent.

Moreover, Nifty Bank rose by 502.20 points or 1.05 per cent to settle at 48,126.45.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank, Titan, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, and TCS were among the major gainers whereas SBI, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, JSW Steel, and ITC were among the major laggards.

Read Also
Rally Of Green At Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty End FY24 On A High Note; Will The Good Run Continue In...
article-image

From the Nifty pack, HDFC Bank, Titan, Eicher Motor, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paint were the top gainers. ONGC, Adani Ports, BPCL, Shriram Finance, and SBI were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday Morning

The Indian markets opened in Green on Thursday with Sensex at 74,274.33, up by 397.51 points, and Nifty at 22,557.60, up by 122.95 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 47,974.60 also up by 350.35 points.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The...

Market Ends On A High Note: Sensex At 74,227.63, Nifty Above 22,500; Banks And Financials Lead The...

Turnaround For HDFC On Cards? Here's Why Shares Are Surging Today

Turnaround For HDFC On Cards? Here's Why Shares Are Surging Today

Vedanta Receives Approval For Private Placement Of NCDs Worth ₹2,500 Crores

Vedanta Receives Approval For Private Placement Of NCDs Worth ₹2,500 Crores

Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor

Toyota Glanza Faces Recall in India Due to Faulty Fuel Pump Motor

Desert Red: IQOO 12 Anniversary Edition Launched

Desert Red: IQOO 12 Anniversary Edition Launched