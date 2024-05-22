Market Cap Of BSE-Listed Firms Hit USD 5-trillion Milestone At Close

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) | PTI

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the historic USD 5-trillion mark for the first time at the close of trade on Wednesday amid an optimistic trend in equities.

The 30-share Sensex climbed 267.75 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 74,221.06. During the day, it advanced 354.48 points or 0.47 per cent to 74,307.79.

At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at Rs 4,15,94,033.72 crore (USD 5 trillion) -- its all-time high.

Investor wealth rose for the ninth straight trading session on Wednesday. Investors gained Rs 22.59 lakh crore on Wednesday.

"Despite weak global cues, markets moved in a range and were positive for most part of the trading session aided by selective buying in IT, FMCG and realty stocks," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit the USD 5-trillion milestone for the first time in intra-day trade on Tuesday. At the close of trade, the total valuation of the exchange-listed companies stood at Rs 4,14,62,306.56 crore (USD 4.97 trillion), the BSE data showed.

"Despite mixed global market sentiments ahead of the US FED minutes, Indian markets exhibited a subtle positive trend. Investors are optimistic about stable Q4 earnings and easing election jitters that had previously increased volatility. Interest in the FMCG sector has risen due to the potential for an early onset of monsoon," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the USD 4 trillion milestone for the first time ever on November 29 last year.

The m-cap of all listed companies on the BSE touched the USD 3 trillion mark on May 24, 2021.

The total valuation of exchange-listed companies went past the USD 1 trillion level on May 28, 2007.

The journey from USD 1 trillion to USD 1.5 trillion was covered in 2,566 days, or just over seven years on June 6, 2014.

The m-cap of listed companies reached USD 2 trillion on July 10, 2017 -- taking 1,130 days from the USD 1.5 trillion level. It took ten years for the exchange to reach from USD 1 trillion level to USD 2 trillion in market capitalisation.

From there, it took 1,255 days to go past the USD 2.5-trillion mark on December 16, 2020.

So far this year, the BSE benchmark has climbed 1,980.8 points, or 2.74 per cent. It hit an all-time peak of 75,124.28 on April 9 this year.

Among the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Asian Paints, ITC and UltraTech Cement were the major gainers on Wednesday.

State Bank of India, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.18 per cent while midcap index dipped 0.05 per cent.

Among the indices, realty jumped 1.41 per cent, FMCG (1.26 per cent), IT (0.63 per cent), utilities (0.59 per cent), energy (0.58 per cent) and healthcare (0.35 per cent).

Commodities, financial services, bankex and metal were the laggards.