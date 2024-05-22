Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday: Lenders To Remain Closed In THESE States On May 23; Read Full List

Buddha Purnima Bank Holiday | Representative Image/Canva

In line with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday list, banks in certain states across India will remain closed on May 23, 2024, Thursday, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Despite the closure of physical bank branches in certain states and cities, customers can still avail themselves of digital banking services encompassing a wide range of transactions such as fund transfers, bill payments, and more.

States Affected by Bank Closure

Banks will be closed in the following states:

Tripura, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed

Additionally, the closure will be observed in specific cities, including:

Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar.

Significance of Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima or Buddha Jayanti s a sacred festival celebrated by Buddhists worldwide to honor the birth of Gautama Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. This auspicious occasion is observed on the full moon day of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu lunar calendar. The festival is marked by prayers, meditations, and spreading messages of peace and harmony.