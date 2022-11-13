Mark Zuckerberg is killing Meta with Metaverse, employees warn in anonymous reviews

Facebook has recently laid off thousands of employees. | PTI

Employees have a lot to say about their workplace and its not always great, especially if they have bosses such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter’s new chief twit Elon Musk. Along with certain startup founders in India, the two have been in the news over mass layoffs, which they ordered amidst dropping ad revenues for social media platforms. As those fired openly expressed their concerns, the employees working at Facebook aren’t happy either, and slammed Mark Zuckerberg on an app where they can post anonymously.

Zuckerberg in the line of fire

The sentiment mostly critical of Zuckerberg’s Metaverse, was visible in 44 reviews about Meta posted on the employee community platform Blind in two days last week. While many were positive, there were those users who predicted that the Metaverse will be a slow death for the firm, and held Zuckerberg responsible for the decline. One more hit out at the Meta CEO for firing 11,000 people, describing the layoff as a mistake.

Grievances against the leadership

Although Meta has a rating of four out of five on Blind with 6,000 reviews, its employees don’t seem particularly happy with the boss Zuckerberg. One user listed coworkers and work culture as positive aspects of working at Meta, but also added that Zuckerberg was taking it towards a wrong direction. Another one added that the layoffs are actually needed at the top level, since the leadership is clueless about progress. The same sentiment was echoed by an employee who wrote that Meta paid well but sought more accountability from directors and VPs, who were only there to benefit from the firm without contributing much.

The platform does require details such as employer, job title and work email of users, but can’t verify the information directly with the firm to ensure anonymity. But it says most reviews are from current employees, since they can’t log in after being fired or leaving the firm.