Mark Bush, CEO of JSW Steel's US arm, resigns

The CEO of JSW Steel's US-based arm JSW Steel USA, Mark Bush, has resigned, a statement said on Thursday.

His resignation has come ahead of the completion of the steel maker's Baytown plate mill modernisation project in 2023. Bush joined as the CEO of JSW Steel USA in 2020.

Bush has stepped down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSW Steel USA to pursue other opportunities, the company said in the statement.

Greg Manfredi, current Chief Operating Officer (COO) of JSW Steel USA, will lead the Mingo Junction and the Baytown teams till the appointment of a new CEO, the company said. His role will also include the continued execution of the modernization and upgrades of the plate mill facility at Baytown, US.

Bush holds an Associate of Science in Electrical Engineering from RETS Electronics Institute. He joined JSW Steel USA as Chief Executive Officer in July of 2020.

Bush began his career in the steel industry in 1994 as a Caster Operations Manager with Gallatin Steel Company in Kentucky. Through his tenure, he has held key positions at SSAB such as General Manager of Mobile Operations and head of the Southern Business Team with P&L responsibility for Mobile, AL, and Houston, TX facilities.

In October 2022, JSW Steel USA raised USD 182 million from two Italian banking institutions to fund the modernisation of its plate mill facility in Baytown. The company commenced the phase II upgrade of its plate mill facility in 2021 and aims to complete the project by 2023.

JSW Steel (USA) owns and operates one of the largest plate mills of America having an installed capacity of more than 1.2 million tonne per annum.

