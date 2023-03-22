Marion Biotech's manufacturing license canceled, No production in Noida plant: Report | Marion Biotech

The Uttar Pradesh Drug Controlling Licensing Authority has canceled the manufacturing license of Marion Biotech, reported Moneycontrol on Wednesday. The company who's manufacturing license has been canceled is linked with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan.

The report of the license cancellation has been sent to the health ministry.

22 out 36 samples by Marion Biotech were found adulterated with Ethylene Glycol, a substance that is assumed to have caused the deaths in Uzbekistan.

Sandeep Kumar Chaurasia, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration while speaking to Moneycontrol said that the license has been canceled and there will be no manufacturing in the plant based out of Noida. He also added, "The process of cancellation was initiated after the drug adulteration was detected in drug samples collected from the plant."

CDSCO and the State Health regulator unanimously took the decision to cancel the license.

Centre asks for cancellation of Marion biotech's license

The Central government earlier this month had asked the Uttar Pradesh Drug Controller Authority to cancel the license of Marion biotech after it was found that the samples were adulterated with Ethylene glycol.

The Marion Biotech Private Limited had come under the scanner in December last year for its cough syrup Dok-1 which is suspected to have led to the death of 18 children who consumed it in Uzbekistan after which the CDSCO launched a probe into the matter. Three employees have been arrested by the Noida police whereas a lookout notice has been issued for the two directors.