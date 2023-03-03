Cough syrup deaths: 3 Marion Biotech officials arrested in Noida for sending substandard drugs to Uzbekistan

An alarming report by the World Health Organisation last month, revealed that 300 children in three countries have allegedly died because of India-made cough syrups. Apart from the Indian pharma sector, this statistic also raises questions on the make in India push, after the tragedies in Gambia and Uzbekistan. Days the founder of Delhi-based Maiden Pharma was sent to jail over substandard cough syrup, three officials of Marion Biotech have been arrested over the same.

Damning evidence found in tests

The trio held from Noida, have been arrested in connection with the deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan, linked to Marion's cough syrup. The action follows an FIR against five Marion Biotech officials, including its directors, based on a complaint by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. About 22 samples of the cough syrup were found to be of substandard quality by drug authorities of Uttar Pradesh and the central government.

Officials of Marion Biotech arrested include its Head of Operations, manufacturing chemist and analytical chemist.

Other firms under the scanner

The tragedy followed deaths of more than 60 children in Gambia, allegedly caused by Maiden Pharma's syrup. Although Maiden had been cleared by the Drug Controller General of India, the parliamentary committee in Gambia maintained that syrups imported from the firm were contaminated. In both cases, the WHO had issued quick notifications against the use of India-made cough syrups, to prevent more deaths.

Back then, the DCGI had criticised WHO's prompt action in an emergency, claiming that it hurt the image of Indian pharmaceutical companies globally.