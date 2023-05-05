Marico appoints Rajan Mittal as additional director; Saugata Gupta to continue as MD & CEO | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marcio Board of Directors on Friday announced that Saugata Gupta will continue as the managing director and chief executive officer for 2 years till March 31, 2026, the company announced through an exchange filing. The board also appointed Rajan Bharti Mittal as the additional director for five years after recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Saugata Gupta's journey in Marico

Saugata Gupta serves as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited. He joined Marico in 2004 as the Head of Marketing and was elevated to CEO of India Business in 2007. In 2014, he took over as Managing Director of the company. He is responsible for driving the Company’s growth and strengthening its presence both nationally and internationally. Under his guidance, Marico today has expanded its presence across 25 countries spread across emerging markets of Asia and Africa. During his tenure, Marico’s market capitalisation stood at over USD 8 billion in 2022 and it recorded a turnover of USD 1.3 billion in FY 2021-22.

Saugata Gupta was ranked #4 and #47 in the FMCG sector and Pan-India respectively in the Business Today-PWC list of India’s Top 100 CEOs in 2017 and was ranked as ‘India’s Most Valuable CEOs’ by Businessworld in 2016 and 2018. He has been recognised as the Best CEO - Private Sector at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2019. He was also featured in the top 100 Business Leaders List 2020 by Impact Digital Power 100 and in 2021. He was recognized as one of India’s best leaders in the times of crisis 2021 by Great Places to Work. Recently, Mr. Saugata Gupta has been awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award 2022 by Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Outside Marico, Gupta is on the Board of Ashok Leyland as Independent Director and is a member of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and ESG Committee. He is also associated with Delhivery as an Independent Director and is the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee.

Rajan Mittal

Rajan Bharti Mittal is the Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, one of India’s leading conglomerates with diversified interests in Telecom, Space Communications, Digital Solutions, Financial Services, Real Estate, Agri-Processed foods in addition to other ventures. Bharti has joint ventures with several global leaders: Singtel, AXA, Del Monte, SoftBank and the UK Government. Bharti Airtel, the flagship company of Bharti Enterprises, is a global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa.

Born in 1960, Mittal joined Bharti Enterprises after graduating from Panjab University. An alumnus of Harvard Business School, he is actively involved in overseeing the activities of the group at the corporate level. With his rich experience in the marketing function, he is also involved in many of the new business ventures of the Group.

Mittal is amongst the Champions of EDISON Alliance at the World Economic Forum (WEF) - a cross sector platform to accelerate collaborative action for digital inclusion. Mr. Mittal is a leading member of the WEF initiative on Alliance of CEO Climate Action Leaders India - a high-level platform for business leaders to support concrete plans and ideas to step up India’s climate action and green transition efforts. He is also a member of the India-France CEO Forum and India-Singapore CEO Forum.

Mittal served as the President of International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) India in 2012-13. He was also the President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the year 2009- 2010 and is currently a Member of its Executive & Steering Committees. Mr. Mittal has also served as the President of Association of Basic Telecom Operators (now known as Association of Unified Telecom Service Providers of India - AUSPI) for 1999-2000.

Mittal has been honored with the “Indian Business Leader of the Year Award 2011” by Horasis, The Global Visions Community and has also been awarded the “Leonardo International Prize 2012” by Comitato Leonardo, the Italian Quality Committee.