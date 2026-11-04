Marico Appoints Former HUL CEO Rohit Jawa As Independent Director, 38 Years Of Global Experience To Strengthen Board

Marico appoints former HUL CEO Rohit Jawa as Independent Director from January 1. |

Mumbai: FMCG major Marico Limited has announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa, former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director.

The appointment will take effect from January 1, 2027, for a five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

Board Approval

Marico's Board of Directors approved Jawa's appointment during its meeting held on November 2, 2026.

The company said Jawa brings more than 38 years of corporate and leadership experience across consumer businesses in India and international markets.

His expertise includes brand building, business transformation, digitalisation, premiumisation, international expansion and organisational leadership.

HUL Leadership

Jawa previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Hindustan Unilever Limited, one of India's largest FMCG companies.

He joined HUL's board as Whole-time Director in April 2023 and simultaneously became President of Unilever South Asia.

In June 2023, he assumed responsibility as HUL's Managing Director and CEO, continuing in both leadership positions until July 2025.

During this period, he was also a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive.

Global Experience

Before returning to India, Jawa held several senior positions across Unilever's international operations.

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He served as Chief of Transformation in London and previously led the company's North Asia operations as Executive Vice President and Chairman of Unilever China.

He also served as Chairman and CEO of Unilever Philippines, gaining extensive experience across Asian consumer markets.

Industry Contributions

Beyond corporate leadership, Jawa has been associated with several prominent industry organisations.

He served on the CII National Council and FICCI Executive Council in India.

Internationally, he was Founding Secretary of Food Industry Asia in Singapore and Co-Chair of Grow Asia Philippines.

He also served on the Consumer Goods Forum China Board.

Current Positions

According to Marico's disclosure, Jawa currently holds no directorship or board committee membership in any other company.

His appointment will bring extensive FMCG industry knowledge and international management experience to Marico's board.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Marico's corporate disclosure and is intended solely for informational purposes, not investment advice.