Marico allots 11,130 shares to employees as stock options

Marico Limited on Friday allotted 11,130 shares with a face value of Rs 1 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The allocation will be done under various Schemes of ESOP 2016.

After this allotment the total number of equity shares increases to 1,29,30,40,908 worth Rs 1,29,30,40,908. From the shares allotted 3,030 can be exercised at Rs 357.51 and a premium share of Rs 356.51.'

Shares of Marico

The shares of Marico Limited on Friday closed at Rs 497.95. down by 0.61 per cent.

