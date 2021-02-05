Manoj Bhat to be CFO of Mahindra Group; Milind Kulkarni named Tech Mahindra’s CFO

Mahindra and Mahindra has appointed Manoj Bhat as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who was earlier CFO with Tech Mahindra, with effect from April 2, 2021. Taking up the CFO role in Tech Mahindra would be Milind Kulkarni.

Bhat is taking over the position from Anish Shah, the current Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of the Mahindra Group, who will assume the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 2, 2020. Bhat will report to Shah and will be a part of the Group Corporate Office Leadership Team.

Anish Shah, said, “Manoj is a proven global CFO with a track record of delivering results and creating value. He brings a compelling blend of strategic and capital allocation discipline, well-honed operating skills, and transformational leadership abilities. He will be a strong partner as we execute our transformational plan and improve our operating results to position Mahindra for sustainable, long-term value creation.”

Manoj moves to the Mahindra Group from Tech Mahindra where he has been the CFO since June 2018, responsible for the Finance and Secretarial functions across 160 subsidiaries and over 90 countries. He has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2006.

Milind Kulkarni has been associated with Tech Mahindra since 2002. He has held key leadership positions at Tech Mahindra, including being the CFO of Tech Mahindra till May 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “I welcome Milind Kulkarni, who has worked with the company for over 19 years in multiple leadership roles including as CFO till May 2018, in his new role.”