Mannapuram Finance Q4 Financials: PAT Jumps 47% YoY

Mannapuram Finance Q4 Financials |

Manappuram Finance Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 564 crore for the fourth quarter that concluded on March 31, 2024, up 35.7 per cent from the Rs 415 crore reported in the same quarter the previous fiscal year. PAT for the entire year is Rs 2,198 crore, up 47 per cent from the previous year.



In comparison to the previous fiscal year, the company's consolidated assets under management (AUM) increased by 18.7 per cent to Rs 42,070 crore from Rs 35,428 crore. Operating income increased by 32 per cent to Rs 8,848 crore for the year from Rs 6,697 crore in the previous fiscal year.

AUM for gold loans increased 3.6 per cent from the previous quarter and by 8.9 per cent to Rs 21,500 crore over the prior year. There were 2.5 million active gold loan customers as of March 31, 2024.

Subsidiary Business

The business's microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance Ltd., reported an AUM of Rs 11,881 crore, an increase of 18 per cent over the previous fiscal year. At the end of the year, the Vehicle and Equipment Finance division had an AUM of Rs 4,111 crore, up 69 per cent from the previous year.

The company's home finance subsidiary, Manappuram Home Finance Ltd., saw an increase of 38 per cent over the previous fiscal year to an AUM of Rs 1,510 crore. The percentage of non-gold businesses that made up the company's loan book was 49 per cent overall.

Consolidated Net Worth

As of March 31, 2024, the company's consolidated net worth was Rs 11,548 crore, with a book value per share of Rs 136.4. The year-end total earnings per share (EPS) was Rs 26, and the standalone capital adequacy ratio remained at 30.6 per cent.

With a gross non-performing asset (NPA) percentage of 1.93 percent, the standalone entity's net NPA position was 1.70 percent. As of March 31, 2024, the company had 6.8 million active customers and total borrowings of Rs 33,654 crore on a consolidated basis.









