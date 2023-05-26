Mankind Pharma Chairman's wife sells South Delhi bungalow for ₹91 crore days after tax raid

Photo: Pixabay

Big ticket sales including a penthouse in Malabar hill and flats worth more than Rs 1,200 crore in Worli, put the spotlight on rising luxury real estate sales in Mumbai. But as the country clocked a 151 per cent surge in sales of high-end properties, the national capital Delhi and surrounding parts clocked a rise of more than 200 per cent.

Days after former AG Mukul Rohatgi's wife bought a Rs 160 crore home in Delhi's Golf Links locality, the wife of Mankind Pharma Chairman Ramesh Juneja has sold a Rs 91 crore bungalow in Vasant Vihar.

Sale made after stock market debut

The property sold by Poonam Juneja was purchased by the Malhotra family behind Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems.

The sale came days after Mankind Pharma's Initial Public Offering, and an income tax raid at the firm's premises in Delhi.

The buyers had to pay Rs 4.85 as stamp duty to seal the deal, which was facilitated by Christie's Real Estate.

Cashing in on investments

Real estate sales are rising in Vasant Vihar as a lot of people are liquidating their assets, and those seeking properties that can be redeveloped are heading to South Delhi where they get more space.

Apart from the Junejas, Relaxo Footwear's Ritesh Dua also sold a bungalow for Rs 70 crore in the same locality.