 Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi's wife buys ₹160 crore bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
As real estate sales in India continue to surge despite interest rate hikes and a global slowdown, luxury housing is attracting a bulk of the demand. From representing banks against Vijay Mallya to defending Aryan Khan, ex-attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi is among India's most sought after legal minds.

Now his wife Vasudha Rohatgi has secured a place in one of Delhi's most coveted localities with a Rs 160 crore bungalow in Golf Links.

Sharing space with corporate bigwigs

  • The 2,100 square yard property in Lutyens comes with a Rs 6.4 crore stamp duty, and puts Rohatgi in the same league as corporate bigwigs such as the Mittals, Naveen Jindal and Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

  • Although the area is a popular among the super-rich in Delhi, prices have remained stable due to limited demand.

Lawyer for the rich and famous

  • Mukul Rohatgi is also known for his hefty fees to represent the who's who of India, and is currently charging Rs 22 lakh per hearing for representing the government of Karnataka in a border dispute with Maharashtra.

  • For the high-profile case where he appeared for Aryan Khan, Rohatgi was reportedly getting Rs 10 lakh for a day in court.

  • He was recently offered another term as India's attorney general but turned down the position.

Other top names in Lutyens

  • But Rohatgi isn't the only top legal eagle in Lutyens, former solicitor general Gopal Subramanium also has a Rs 85 crore bungalow in the Sunder Nagar locality of the area.

  • Delhi's biggest real estate deal after the pandemic was also reported from Golf Links, where Dixon Chairman Sunil Vachani bought a Rs 170 crore property.

