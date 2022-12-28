Manasi Tata daughter-in-law of Noel Tata appointed as director at Kirloskar JVs

Manasi Tata | Image credit: Wikipedia

Manasi Tata has been appointed by Kirloskar Systems to the board of directors of its joint venture firms. This was disclosed on Tuesday.

Following the passing of her father Vikram S. Kirloskar, the former chairman and managing director of KSPL, Manasi Tata was appointed to the position of director. Geetanjali Kirloskar, his wife, has already assumed the role of Chairman and Managing Director at KSPL.

Manasi Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and Japanese work culture. She is married to Neville Tata, son of businessman Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and MD of Tata International.

Manasi Kirloskar, the Gen Next inheritor in business, entrepreneur, and sole heir to industrialist Vikram Kirloskar's business conglomerate, is the proud scion of one of India's oldest, most established, and most reputed business families, according to the Kirloskar website.

"A rich and timeless legacy and a family name standing for ethics and integrity for over 130 years. Balancing both and growing in each with success, Manasi is moving up rapidly as a young business icon and entrepreneur."

"She underwent rigorous training at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor for three years and is now working with Toyota Kirloskar's Lexus division."

"In addition to this, she has set up the real estate arm and worked with her mother Geetanjali Kirloskar to set up their financial services division," it said.