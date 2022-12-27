RATAN TATA @84 : Top inspiring quotes by the business giant

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
“The day I am not able to fly will be a sad day for me.”
"A person who is trying to copy others will be a successful person for a while, but he won’t be able to succeed further in life.”
“If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.”
“Power and wealth are not two of my main stakes.”
“Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line, even in an ECG. means we are not alive.”
“I don’t believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right.”
“Don’t be serious, enjoy life as it comes.”