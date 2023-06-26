Manappuram Finance To Consider Fund Raising Through Borrowings |

Manappuram Finance is considering various options for raising funds through borrowings including by the way of issuance of various debt securities in onshore / offshore securities market by Public Issue, on Private Placement Basis or through issuing Commercial Papers, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Based on the prevailing market conditions, the Board of Directors / Financial Resources and Management Committee / Debenture Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company may consider and approve issuances of Debt Securities during the month of July, 2023, subject to such terms and conditions including the issue price of debt securities, as the Board / respective Committee may deem fit.

Manappuram Finance Ltd Shares

The shares of Manappuram Finance on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 126.70, up by 2.34 percent.