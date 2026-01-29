Malaysia Airlines And Singapore Airlines Formalise Joint Business Partnership After Regulatory Approvals

Malaysia Airlines and Singapore Airlines formalise a joint business partnership to boost connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 29: Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) confirmed the formalisation of their joint business partnership, following the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia’s (CAAM) approval in January 2026, and the approval by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore in July 2025.

The approvals enable both airlines to begin work progressively on deepening their commercial partnership, enhancing connectivity and offering greater flexibility for customers travelling between Malaysia and Singapore.

Potential initiatives include revenue-sharing flights between the two countries, joint fare products, coordinated flight schedules, and joint corporate travel arrangements across both markets.

Focus on long-term growth and connectivity

Malaysia Aviation Group’s managing director, Datuk Captain Izham bin Ismail, said that the formalisation of the strategic joint business partnership with SIA represents a step in advancing the group’s long-term business plan 3.0 and positioning Malaysia Airlines for its next phase of growth.

“This collaboration brings together complementary frequencies and aligned schedules, enabling deeper connectivity between Malaysia and Singapore. Over time, it reinforces Malaysia Airlines’ competitive position by enhancing scale, relevance, and network resilience across key markets.”

SIA’s chief executive officer, Goh Choon Phong, said, “These approvals pave the way for this deeper strategic partnership between SIA and MAB. Our win-win collaboration strengthens both carriers’ operations, while delivering enhanced value to customers across our combined networks. This also reinforces the long-standing and deep people-to-people and trade links between Singapore and Malaysia, supporting economic growth and connectivity that will benefit both nations.”

Expanded codeshare and frequent flyer benefits

Since signing their agreement in October 2019, MAB and SIA have expanded their codeshare arrangements. As of now, SIA codeshares on Malaysia Airlines’ services between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, London (Heathrow), and 15 domestic destinations within Malaysia.

Similarly, MAB codeshares on SIA’s services between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, as well as between Singapore and Barcelona, Brussels, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Istanbul, Johannesburg, London (Heathrow), Rome, and Zurich.

In February 2024, both carriers introduced reciprocal cross-participation between their frequent flyer programmes, allowing members to earn Enrich points and KrisFlyer miles on selected flights operated by the airlines.

