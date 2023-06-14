Making Money On YouTube Just Got Easier, But Indians Need To Wait

Uploading pictures and videos on social media started off as a way to gain online popularity, which is now being used to earn big bucks for every upload. Scrolling through Instagram reels and YouTube videos has become a daily staple for internet users in India, as creators provide everything from entertainment to information and tutorials.

Now, making money off YouTube videos has been simplified further, by lowering the eligibility criteria for the YouTube Partner Program.

What does it offer?

The YouTube Partner Program enables content creators to receive donations from fans online, and also provides them access to a portion of the ad revenues that channels generate.

Here are ways in which the criteria for becoming a part of the partner program is set to change.

Previously, YouTubers needed to at least 1,000 subscribers, but now 500 subscribers are enough to monetise their content.

The requirement for minimum watch hours in the past year, has been brought down from 4,000 hours to 3,000 hours under the new rules.

Creators had to garner 10 million views via shorts in 90 days to join the program, but now that has been brought down to 3 million views.

Simple steps to apply and earn cash

YouTubers simply need to click on the left menu, select the earn option, accept the terms and set up an Adsense account, after which they can start making money.

Indians will have to wait for the update, which is being rolled out for the US, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea and the UK for now.