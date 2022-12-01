Make your dream home a reality with Mohan Precious Greens

If you are looking for an ideal location and great property to buy your dream home, then you should check out Mohan Precious Greens. Our recently launched project has everything you need, making it a perfect place to live. It is located close to Ambernath railway station, a distance of only five minutes, and has all world-class amenities. The best part about this project is that it offers homes at affordable prices. Your children’s education and shopping requirements are taken care of as Arya Gurukul School and Reliance Smart are just two minutes away.

One of the few residential estates in the city that offers you the best of luxury, this high-end project comprises 1 and 2 BHK luxurious apartments with high ceilings and spacious small to large balconies. Conceptualised for those who want to live with top-notch amenities, Mohan Precious Greens fulfils your lifestyle aspirations through a clubhouse with spa, barbeque pits, gymnasium, jogging track, amphitheatre, multi-purpose room having billiards tables, tennis courts and a resort style swimming pool.

Jeetu Mohandas, Managing Director, Mohan Group |

Mohan Group was established in 1987 with a firm view to provide value for money solutions in real estate. Today it has evolved into a multi-faceted entity with projects that span the spectrum of industry verticals, ranging from construction of residential and commercial spaces to professional consultancy services in project execution and marketing.

We have a strong presence in the central suburbs of Mumbai, Pune, and Goa with more than 1 crore square feet of developed area to our credit and a satisfied customer base of more than 17,000 happy families. Mohan Group has a further 40 lakh square feet of ongoing and planned development in commercial and residential spaces scheduled for completion.

