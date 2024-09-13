Major Adani Shares In Red After Hindenburg's Latest 'Swiss' Allegations; Adani Power Loses Over 1.5%...

Adani | FPJ Desk

The Hindenburg report recently chalked out a new set of allegations against the Adani Group. In this new report, the short-selling group has claimed that the funds associated with the Ahmedabad-based company have been frozen by the authorities in Switerzland. The Adani Group denied these allegations, calling them "preposterous, irrational and absurd".

Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani, dating back as early as 2021.



Prosecutors detailed how an Adani frontman invested in opaque… — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) September 12, 2024

Despite the rebuttal, Adani Group companies appear to be struggling at the equity markets, as shares of the companies part of the conglomerate are trading in red on Friday, September 13.

Adani Enterprises Ltd

Firstly, when we look at the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, the entity's shares dropped 0.50 per cent or Rs 14.90, tracking the overall value of the shares to Rs 2,976.10 per piece at the time of writing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

Another major Adani company that has recently seen its profile rise. the Adani Ports also saw its shares trade in red. Adani Ports' stock price dropped by 0.93 per cent or Rs 13.70, taking the overall value of the shares to Rs 1,458.90.

Adani Power Ltd

Another key entity, Adani Power, appears to be faring worse than other Adani stocks, as the company shares dropped by a mammoth 1.51 per cent or Rs 9.80. This took the overall value to Rs 641.30 per share.

Adani Green Energy Ltd

Another energy company, Adani Energy, also saw its shares slip in red. The company stock price dipped to Rs 1,801.50. This came to pass after a decline of 0.57 per cent or Rs 10.40.

Adani Total Gas Ltd

Adani Total Gas saw a minor decline of 0.12 per cent or Rs 0.95; this took the overall value of the shares to Rs 804.85 per share.

Adani Wilmar Ltd

The Adani Wilmar shares, however, were the silver lining to the day's proceedings, as the company shares, at the time of writing, were trading in green. The company shares gained 0.68 per cent or Rs 2.45. This took the overall value to Rs 364.50 per share.