Mahindra's SsangYong files for bankruptcy

Mahindra & Mahindra's South Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC) has filed for rehabilitation procedure with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court.

In a regulatory filing, Mahindra said that SYMC has also applied for an Autonomous Restructuring Support (ARS) programme which is a court-designed process.

"SYMC has today intimated to the Korean Stock Exchange, about filing an application for commencement of rehabilitation procedure with the Seoul Bankruptcy Court under the Debtor Rehabilitation and Bankruptcy Act of South Korea," it said.

It said that if the bankruptcy court approves the ARS, SYMC will continue to function under the supervision of its Board and will negotiate with stakeholders to reach an understanding about a revival package which may include equity and debt financing and other related actions.

However, some of its decisions will be subject to court approval, the filing added.

The Seoul Bankruptcy Court will deliberate and review the application and relevant documents submitted by SYMC to determine whether or not the court will commence the restructuring process of SYMC.

SYMC has also applied for disposition of property preservation and an order of comprehensive prohibition.