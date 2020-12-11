Mahindra and Mahindra sees production fall in last quarter

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is expecting reduction in production and sales volume at its automotive division and in its wholly-owned subsidiary in the last quarter of the current fiscal due to global supply shortage of microprocessors.

M&M said it is engaging closely with its auto components supplier Bosch and assessing likely production loss. "The operations of the company in the automotive sector will be affected by the global supply shortage of micro-processors (semiconductors) used in electronic control unit (ECUs) which is supplied by Bosch," Mahindra said.