Mahindra retools Detroit plant to produce shields

WASHINGTON: Indian auto major Mahindra has said it is retooling their Detroit manufacturing facility to make medical personal protection equipment for healthcare workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected over 2 million globally.

Medical supplies like surgical masks, gowns and ventilators are required in massive number across the globe because of the coronavirus pandemic that surfaced in central China's Wuhan city last year and spread to at least 185 countries and territories.

Mahindra is working closely with the State of Michigan, its Congressional Delegation, National Association of Manufacturers, Michigan Manufacturer's Association, Oakland County and others to continually evaluate what it can do to contribute to the COVID-19 fight, the company said.

"We have a company full of people who love to design and make things and they're not people who like to stand on the sidelines. We have ideas coming in from across the company and we're looking hard at all of them," Rick Haas, president and CEO, of Mahindra Automotive North America said.