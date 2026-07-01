Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 37% Jump In June Sales At 1,06,207 Units, Strong Growth Across Segments | File Photo

New Delhi, July 1: Leading automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday said its overall auto sales for June 2026 stood at 1,06,207 vehicles, a growth of 37 per cent YoY, including exports.

Utility vehicle domestic sales were 60,393 units, up 28 per cent year‑on‑year, while total UV sales, including exports, were 61,504 units, a release from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said the company achieved SUV sales of 60,393 units and LCV <3.5T segment sales of 26,076 units, delivering robust growth of 28 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively in June.

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The company added that total exports for the month were 5,918 vehicles, marking a YoY growth of 125 per cent. It reported light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales of 39,896 units.

The auto firm saw strong performance across light commercial vehicle subsegments, with LCVs under 2 tonnes at 3,508 units, surging 36 per cent, and LCVs of 2 tonnes–3.5 tonnes at 22,568 units, rising 35 per cent.

In addition, three‑wheelers showed a 63 per cent sharp surge, with sales of 13,820 units compared to 8,454 in the prior year.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Business (FEB) announced that domestic tractor sales in June 2026 stood at 58,177 units, reflecting a 12 per cent year-on-year growth.

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Total tractor sales during June 2026 were at 59,935 units, as against 53,392 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,758 units.

“While it is early to assess the full impact of emerging El Niño conditions, strong government interventions like sustained fertilizer subsidies and targeted support measures at the local level are expected to mitigate some of the risk to farmers and cushion its impact to the Kharif season,” said Veejay Nakra, President – Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.