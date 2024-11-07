Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171 Crore

File Photo

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 37,689 crore compared to corresponding in the previous financial year, while the company's consolidated net profit grew 35 per cent to Rs 3,171 crore compared to the quarter under review from the previous fiscal year.

Operational EBITDA

At the operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 30 per cent to Rs 3,908 crore for the quarter ending in September 2024 from Rs 2,993 crore for the same period the previous year. Additionally, the EBITDA margin increased by 190 basis points (bps), from 12.3 per cent YoY to 14.2 per cent.

Automobile and farm equipment segment volume

In the September 2025 quarter, the automobile segment reached a record quarterly volume of 231,038 units, a 9 per cent YoY increase. During the same time frame, tractor sales increased 4 per cent year over year to 92,382 units.

Additionally, the company's Farm Equipment Segment recorded the largest Q2 market share ever, at 42.5 per cent. SUV volumes increased by 18 per cent year over year, according to the company.

Auto segment revenue

For the second quarter of FY25, Mahindra's auto segment revenue increased 14 per cent year over year to Rs 21,110.28 crore from Rs 18,514.74 crore. Additionally, the segment's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 17.37 per cent from Rs 1,709.08 crore to Rs 2,005.98 crore over the same period last year.

Farm equipment growth

The company's farm equipment division saw a 9.75 per cent increase in revenue in the quarter that ended in September 2024, going from Rs 5,919.51 crore to Rs 6,496.81 crore. In Q2FY25, the segment's EBIT increased 20 per cent year over year to Rs 1,136.22 crore from Rs 946.33 crore.

The share performance

The shares of mahindra and mahindra were trading around Rs 2,900 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a decline of 1.18 per cent amounting to a Rs 34.55 per share on the Indian bourses.