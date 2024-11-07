 Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171 Crore

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171 Crore

In the September 2025 quarter, the automobile segment reached a record quarterly volume of 231,038 units, a 9 per cent YoY increase. During the same time frame, tractor sales increased 4 per cent year over year to 92,382 units.

Vikrant DUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 10 per cent to Rs 37,689 crore compared to corresponding in the previous financial year, while the company's consolidated net profit grew 35 per cent to Rs 3,171 crore compared to the quarter under review from the previous fiscal year.

Operational EBITDA

At the operational level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) increased by 30 per cent to Rs 3,908 crore for the quarter ending in September 2024 from Rs 2,993 crore for the same period the previous year. Additionally, the EBITDA margin increased by 190 basis points (bps), from 12.3 per cent YoY to 14.2 per cent.

Automobile and farm equipment segment volume

FPJ Shorts
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
Wasn't Going To Play This Year But...': Wriddhiman Saha Reveals Former Cricketer & His Wife Urged Him To Delay Retirement
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in
IDBI Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1000 Executive Positions At idbibank.in
Chhath Puja 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, & Rahul Gandhi Extend Their Warm Wishes To The Nation
Chhath Puja 2024: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, & Rahul Gandhi Extend Their Warm Wishes To The Nation

In the September 2025 quarter, the automobile segment reached a record quarterly volume of 231,038 units, a 9 per cent YoY increase. During the same time frame, tractor sales increased 4 per cent year over year to 92,382 units.

Additionally, the company's Farm Equipment Segment recorded the largest Q2 market share ever, at 42.5 per cent. SUV volumes increased by 18 per cent year over year, according to the company.

Auto segment revenue

For the second quarter of FY25, Mahindra's auto segment revenue increased 14 per cent year over year to Rs 21,110.28 crore from Rs 18,514.74 crore. Additionally, the segment's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased 17.37 per cent from Rs 1,709.08 crore to Rs 2,005.98 crore over the same period last year.

Farm equipment growth

The company's farm equipment division saw a 9.75 per cent increase in revenue in the quarter that ended in September 2024, going from Rs 5,919.51 crore to Rs 6,496.81 crore. In Q2FY25, the segment's EBIT increased 20 per cent year over year to Rs 1,136.22 crore from Rs 946.33 crore.

Read Also
S&P 500, Nasdaq & Dow Jones Rallies To Record High As Donald Trump Triumphs White House
article-image

The share performance

The shares of mahindra and mahindra were trading around Rs 2,900 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), with a decline of 1.18 per cent amounting to a Rs 34.55 per share on the Indian bourses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

DBS Group Announces SGD 3 Billion Share Buyback Programme, After Posting Record Net Profit In Q3...

DBS Group Announces SGD 3 Billion Share Buyback Programme, After Posting Record Net Profit In Q3...

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171...

Mahindra & Mahindra Q2 FY25: Record Automobile Sales In September Quarter Propells PAT To ₹3,171...

Swiggy IPO Day 2: ₹11,327 Crore Public Offer Of Food Delivery Company Receives Mute Response;...

Swiggy IPO Day 2: ₹11,327 Crore Public Offer Of Food Delivery Company Receives Mute Response;...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Power Banned For 3 Years From Bidding On Solar Energy Contracts By Solar...

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation

SC Orders Liquidation Of Jet Airways; Says Resolution Plan No Longer Capable Of Implementation