Mahindra & Mahindra Consolidated Profit ₹5,454 Crore For Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra announced on Monday its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company posted a profit after tax attributable to the owners of the company at ₹5,454.54 crore.

Financial Performance

The total income from operations for the consolidated entity stood at ₹58,187.57 crore for the quarter. This compares to ₹45,529.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The profit for the period before tax was ₹7,628.09 crore. The total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the company was ₹5,512.16 crore.

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Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, the company reported total income from operations of ₹41,958.76 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The profit after tax, attributable to the owners of the company, was ₹3,684.97 crore. The standalone total comprehensive income was ₹3,672.70 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹48.80. Diluted basic EPS stood at ₹48.59. For standalone operations, basic EPS was ₹30.65, with diluted EPS at ₹30.57.

Mergers and Acquisitions

The company also informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has approved a scheme of merger by absorption of Mahindra Investment Company (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, with the company. The detailed disclosure for this scheme will be submitted separately.

Board Meeting

The board meeting, where these results were approved, commenced at 11:10 a.m. and concluded at 12:50 p.m. on July 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.