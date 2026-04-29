Mahindra Lifespaces PAT Rises 6% To ₹90 Crore In Q4 FY26; Sales Jump To ₹1,993 Crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd reported a 6 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rupees 90 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher real estate activity and leasing income. |

Mumbai: Mahindra Lifespaces’ Q4 performance was driven by robust residential demand and improved leasing activity. Residential pre-sales surged to Rupees 1,633 crore from Rupees 1,055 crore a year ago, marking a strong 55 percent growth. IC&IC (Industrial Clusters & Integrated Cities) revenue rose to Rupees 360 crore from Rupees 211 crore, indicating continued traction in industrial and commercial leasing. Overall consolidated sales for the quarter stood at Rupees 1,993 crore.

Sequential comparison remains limited due to the absence of Q2 and Q3 data in the release; however, year-on-year growth highlights operational expansion. Profit growth was relatively moderate at 6 percent, suggesting cost pressures or revenue recognition dynamics under IND-AS 115. Meanwhile, operating cash flow improved to Rupees 282 crore from Rupees 232 crore, reflecting better collections and execution efficiency.

For the full year FY26, the company reported consolidated sales of Rupees 4,118 crore and a sharp rise in PAT to Rupees 298 crore, compared to Rupees 61 crore in the previous year. Residential pre-sales reached Rupees 3,405 crore, while IC&IC revenues grew to Rupees 713 crore.

The company also maintained strong cash generation, with operating cash flow at Rupees 840 crore and a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.27, indicating a cash surplus position. The Board has proposed a final dividend of Rupees 3.5 per equity share for FY26, reflecting a 25 percent increase over the previous year.

Disclaimer: This is a summary based on the company's press release and not a complete financial statement or investment advice.