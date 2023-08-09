Mahindra Launches New eAlfa Super Rickshaw, Priced At ₹1.61 Lakh | Mahindra

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), has launched the latest addition to its electric 3-wheeler line up - the Mahindra e-Alfa Super, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing

One of the key highlights of the e-Alfa Super is its higher range of 95 plus kilometre on a single charge, achieved through extensive driving validations by Mahindra.

Battery, peak power and torque

With its 140 Ah lead-acid battery, the e-Alfa Super delivers a certified range that is 20 percent higher than before. The motor generates 1.64 kW peak power, and 22 Nm torque.

The e-Alfa Super is designed to withstand rough daily usage. To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra is also offering free accidental insurance worth Rs 10 Lakh for the driver upon purchasing the vehicle, ensuring safety and security of its customers.

"In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand,” said Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

e-Alfa Super features

The e-Alfa Super has a superior 18 A charger that comes with a 12-month warranty and provides faster charging times.

Mahindra provides a one-year warranty on the vehicle, ensuring comprehensive coverage. The battery is backed by an 18-month warranty, guaranteeing long-term reliability and customer satisfaction. There are more than 1150 Mahindra touchpoints, in India, through which the vehicle can be serviced.

The metal-bodied e-Alfa Super boasts best-in-class safety features, including an advanced braking system, and roof-mounted grab handles. It is priced at Rs 1.61 Lakh, ex-showroom and is available depending on the local government’s approval for e-rickshaws in the particular State.

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd shares

The shares of Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday at 12:01 pm IST were at Rs 1,519.00, up by 1.29 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)