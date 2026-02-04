 Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth

Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth

Aye Finance, an NBFC focused on micro and small enterprises, announced its Rs 1,010 crore IPO will open for subscription on February 9 and close on February 11, with anchor bidding on February 6. The issue comprises a Rs 710 crore fresh issue and Rs 300 crore OFS, priced at Rs 122-129 per share (Rs 3,184 crore valuation at the upper end). Proceeds will strengthen the capital base for business.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Aye Finance on Wednesday announced its Rs 1,010 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on February 9, as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) aims to bolster its capital base to support future business growth and expansion of its asset portfolio. In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share, valuing Aye Finance at Rs 3,184 crore at the upper end of the band. The issue will close on February 11, while bidding for anchor investors will open on February 6.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base. Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on February 16.

Read Also
SpaceX Acquires xAI To Pioneer Space-Based AI Ahead Of Record-Breaking IPO: 8 Key Takeaway Points
article-image

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. The company provides small-ticket business loans for working capital and expansion, secured through hypothecation of business assets or property, across manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors. As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three union territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore.

Retail investors can apply for the issue in a lot size of 116 shares and multiples thereof, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,964 at the upper end of the price band. Under the allocation structure, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will receive 75 per cent of the issue, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors will be allotted 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth as book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue. 

FPJ Shorts
'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At Event In Uttar Pradesh—VIDEO
'Chun Lijiye, Tikau Hoon...': Pawan Singh, 40, Proposes To Female Host For Marriage On Stage At Event In Uttar Pradesh—VIDEO
'This Is Mumbai, Not Japan': City's Cherry Blossom Season Is Here; Mesmarasing Videos From Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Go Viral
'This Is Mumbai, Not Japan': City's Cherry Blossom Season Is Here; Mesmarasing Videos From Vikhroli-Ghatkopar Eastern Express Highway Go Viral
'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid Elvish Yadav Controversy
'Lad Le Aaja': Fitness Influencer Pawan Chechi Challenges 'Badmosh' Prince Narula For Face-Off Amid Elvish Yadav Controversy
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 04, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry
Foreign Cloud Firms Must Meet 4 Key Conditions For Data Centre Tax Holiday: Finance Ministry
Budget 2026-27 Focuses On Durable Growth, Not Short-Term Gains: PL Wealth Report
Budget 2026-27 Focuses On Durable Growth, Not Short-Term Gains: PL Wealth Report
RBI MPC Meeting Begins: Repo Rate Pause Expected After Budget & India-US Trade Deal
RBI MPC Meeting Begins: Repo Rate Pause Expected After Budget & India-US Trade Deal
Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Past $800 Billion To $852 Billion After SpaceX Acquires xAI
Elon Musk's Net Worth Surges Past $800 Billion To $852 Billion After SpaceX Acquires xAI