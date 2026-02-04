Aye Finance IPO Opens Feb 9, ₹1,010 Crore Issue At ₹122-129 Band To Fuel MSE Lending Growth

File Image |

New Delhi: Aye Finance on Wednesday announced its Rs 1,010 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on February 9, as the non-banking financial company (NBFC) aims to bolster its capital base to support future business growth and expansion of its asset portfolio. In a public announcement, the company said it has fixed a price band of Rs 122-129 per share, valuing Aye Finance at Rs 3,184 crore at the upper end of the band. The issue will close on February 11, while bidding for anchor investors will open on February 6.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 710 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 300 crore by current shareholders. The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base. Aye Finance is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on February 16.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, Aye Finance focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks. The company provides small-ticket business loans for working capital and expansion, secured through hypothecation of business assets or property, across manufacturing, trading, services and allied agriculture sectors. As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three union territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,027.6 crore.

Retail investors can apply for the issue in a lot size of 116 shares and multiples thereof, translating into a minimum investment of Rs 14,964 at the upper end of the price band. Under the allocation structure, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will receive 75 per cent of the issue, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors will be allotted 15 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively. The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth as book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

