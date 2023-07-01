 Mahindra Finance Appoints Manish Sinha as Chief Human Resource Officer Of The Company
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Mahindra Finance appointed Manish Sinha as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)- Mahindra Finance and Financial Services Sector (FSS) of the Company effective 1st July 2023, who is SMP and a member of FSS Steering Committee, the company announced on Saturday through an exchange filing.

Manish Sinha is a globally experienced HR Leader in Automotive, Energy, FMCG and Pharma industry, with demonstrated ability to lead multicultural teams across geographies.

He has distinctive competency and experience in high-impact senior leadership roles for more than 25 years. His areas of expertise include Business partnership, Organization design, Talent strategy, Culture transformation and building high performing teams.

He has been associated with organizations such as Automotive & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Holding Company of the Company (since February 2020), Sun Pharma, General Electric and PepsiCo.

