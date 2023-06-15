Mahindra Finance Appoints Amarjyoti Barua As A Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company | Mahindra Finance

As per a Regulatory Filing, Mahindra Finance on Thursday announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Amarjyoti Barua holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and he is the Executive Vice President, Group Strategy, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (“M&M”) since May 2023.

He is a member of Group Executive Board. In his current role, he is leading the Group Strategy Office and works with Group’s overall portfolio of businesses for growth over the short and long-term.

Prior to joining M&M, Holding Company, Barua was the Finance Leader for Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) segment of Baker Hughes. As the finance leader for OFSE, he was responsible for partnering with operations to deliver growth & profitability at the $14 billion, 35000+ employee segment of Baker Hughes. Prior to Baker Hughes, Barua held multiple roles at General Electric Co. (GE) over the course of 18 years. He was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for GE’s Power Conversion business. He was also the CFO for GE Mining, Financial Planning & Analysis Leader for GE in India and Executive Audit Manager at GE’s Corporate Audit Staff. In his early years with GE, Barua completed the Financial Management Program and served as the finance manager for GE Aircraft Engines in India before joining the Corporate Audit Staff.

Mahindra Finance Shares

The shares of Mahindra Finance on Thursday at 12:50 pm IST were at Rs 292.45, down by 0.86 percent.