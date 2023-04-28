Mahindra Finance appoints Raul Rebello as additional director

Mahindra Finance disbursement jumped by 42% y-o-y in March 2023 | Mahindra Finance

Through an exchange filing, Mahindra and Mahindra Finance has announced the appointment of Raul Rebello as an additional director and whole-time director.

The 45-year-old Rebello joined Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL) in 2021 as the Chief Operating Officer, and has led the growth and transformation of MMFSL for 19 months.

Before that he was with Axis Bank for 19 years, during which he also served as Executive Vice President and Head, Rural Lending and Financial Inclusion.

Rebello has deep experience in rural banking, across assets and liabilities. Through his career, he has a demonstrated track record of accelerating growth in large businesses and incubating ideas for the future.