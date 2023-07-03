Mahindra Auto SUV Sales Grows 22%; Exports Fall 10% | Image: Mahindra Auto (Representative)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, on Monday announced that its overall auto sales for the month of June 2023 stood at 62,429 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 32,585 vehicles in the domestic market and overall, 33,986 vehicles, including exports. The sales volume for SUVs were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU continued this month as well.

The domestic sales for Small Commercial Vehicles (LCV < 3.5T) stood at 19,798 vehicles with a 88 per cent growth against 616 units sold in June 2022.

The sales of cars and vans dropped by 99 per cent to 3 units in comparison to 260 units sold in the same month last year.

Mahindra auto sold a total of 32,588 units in June with a 21 per cent growth against 26,880 units sold in the same time period in 2022.

3-wheelers

3-wheelers sales in the month of June was at 6,377 with a jump of 59 per cent. This also includes the electric 3-wheelers.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With strong demand for the SUV Portfolio, we have continued our growth trend with domestic sales of 32,585 units and 22% growth in June. The XUV700 reached an important milestone as it launched in Australia with a high decibel launch amidst great enthusiasm from customers as well as our partners. We continue to deliver a healthy YoY growth in HCVs and 3-Wheelers segments as well. The SUVs volumes were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The constraints on semiconductor related parts like Air Bag ECU continued during the month too.”