Mahindra and Mahindra liquidate subsidiary in Bangladesh

Mahindra Bangladesh Private Limited was liquidated on March 14 after its final extraordinary general meeting, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited announced through an exchange filing. The shareholder in the final meeting approved the final voluntary winding up of MBPL.

The shareholders of MBPL at their Meeting held in September last year, had passed a Resolution proposing winding up of MBPL and appointment of a Liquidator for completing the process of winding up. Thereafter, MBPL has not undertaken any business operations.

The company's net worth as of March 31, 2022 was Rs 3,18,82,798 and it had no income from operations.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares

The shares of Mahindra and Mahindra on Tuesday closed at Rs 1,159.65, down by 2.83 per cent.