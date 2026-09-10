Maharashtra Skills Push Gains Urgency, Lodha Calls Continuous Learning Key To Viksit Bharat

Mangal Prabhat Lodha urged continuous upskilling and reskilling. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra must foster a culture of continuous upskilling and reskilling to prepare young people for technological change, minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said at a Confederation of Indian Industry conference in Mumbai.

Skills For Opportunity

Lodha, Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, described skills as the foundation of opportunity, confidence and dignity for young people.

As technology reshapes jobs, he said, the priority must be to equip young people to adapt, innovate and lead. A skilled Maharashtra, he added, would support the creation of a developed Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat.

The CII Western Region conference, “Building Workforce through Upskilling and Reskilling: The Human Edge in an AI World”, brought together government representatives, industry leaders, human resources professionals and the skills ecosystem.

Innovation And Industry

Maharashtra State Innovation Society Chief Executive Officer Shrikant Patil said skills and innovation must progress together in an AI-driven economy.

He called for talent capable of adapting to technology, solving problems and creating opportunities. Stronger links among government, industry, academia and startups could help turn ideas and human capabilities into economic growth, he said.

Aarti Kuchibhatla, Vice Chairperson of CII Maharashtra State and an Accenture India executive, urged organisations to embed continuous learning into everyday work. Employees learn better when they understand how new capabilities support their growth, she said.

Workforce Agility

Bobby Kuriakose, Convener of the CII Maharashtra State Skill Development Panel and HR Director at Forbes Marshall, termed upskilling and reskilling an economic necessity. Companies must improve learning agility and workforce adaptability as technologies and business models evolve, he said.

The session also highlighted closer industry-government cooperation to expand training and keep courses aligned with business requirements.

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Neelesh Khulbe, the panel’s Co-Convener and HPCL Executive Director for Special Projects, called for industry-led action to strengthen workforce capabilities.

Discussions covered AI readiness, change management and the future of work, while emphasising enduring human strengths, including adaptability, creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and learning agility.