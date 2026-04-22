Maharashtra Scooters Q4 Profit Declines To ₹4.0 Crore, Income Stable At ₹6.5 Crore

Maharashtra Scooters reported a sharp 92 percent YoY decline in Q4 FY26 profit to Rupees 4.0 crore, impacted by the absence of exceptional gains seen last year. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Scooters reported a 92 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rupees 4.0 crore in Q4 FY26, with total income remaining largely stable at Rupees 6.5 crore. The sharp drop in profitability was primarily due to a high base in the year-ago quarter, which included exceptional gains. Sequentially, profit declined marginally from Rupees 4.1 crore in Q3, reflecting stable operational performance despite higher expenses.

The company’s quarterly performance showed muted movement in income and profitability. Total income stood at Rupees 6.5 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to Rupees 6.4 crore in Q3 and Rupees 6.8 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax came in at Rupees 4.0 crore, lower than Rupees 4.1 crore in the preceding quarter and significantly below Rupees 51.6 crore reported a year earlier. The steep year-on-year decline was due to absence of exceptional gains recorded in the base period.

Sequentially, performance remained steady with limited variation. Total income increased by Rupees 7 lakh ( Rupees 651 lakh – Rupees 644 lakh), indicating a 1.1 percent rise. However, expenses rose to Rupees 105 lakh from Rupees 89 lakh in Q3, an increase of Rupees 16 lakh, which weighed on profitability. As a result, profit before tax declined slightly by Rupees 9 lakh quarter-on-quarter. The cost increase primarily impacted margins, although overall operations remained stable.

For the full financial year FY26, Maharashtra Scooters reported total income of Rupees 313.2 crore, up 69.1 percent from Rupees 185.2 crore in FY25. Net profit rose to Rupees 310.6 crore compared to Rupees 214.3 crore in the previous year, reflecting strong gains at the annual level. Earnings per share for the year stood at Rupees 271.7, while Q4 EPS was Rupees 3.5.

The company continues to operate as an investment-focused entity, generating income from interest, dividends, and gains on investments, as highlighted in the notes to accounts. During the year, the board recommended a final dividend of Rupees 60 per share, in addition to an interim dividend of Rupees 160 per share declared earlier.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on reported financial results and is not investment advice or a complete UFR analysis.