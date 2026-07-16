Maharashtra RAMP Crosses 1.85 Lakh Beneficiaries, MSSIDC Eyes Bigger Push For MSME Growth And Exports

MSSIDC Managing Director Vikas Pansare. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme has crossed 1.85 lakh beneficiaries, giving a major boost to the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The initiative is helping businesses improve skills, access finance, adopt technology and expand into domestic and global markets.

The RAMP programme is a Central Sector Scheme supported by the World Bank. In Maharashtra , it is being implemented by the Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC), which has been appointed as the State Nodal Agency.

Wide Reach

Under the programme, entrepreneurs have received training in intellectual property rights, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), financial literacy, digital loan applications and taxation.

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More than 42,000 women and SC/ST entrepreneurs have also benefited from special capacity-building programmes. In addition, over 120 government officials have been trained to strengthen MSME support services.

The programme has also trained over 6,000 youth through the Recruit-Train-Deploy model, 10,000 youth through skill vouchers and more than 8,800 entrepreneurs through upskilling initiatives.

Support Across Maharashtra

To make services easily available, Business Facilitation Centres have been set up in all 36 districts. An MSME helpline has also been launched, while experienced mentors have been empanelled to guide entrepreneurs. Rental subsidy schemes and exhibition support have also helped businesses reduce costs and improve market visibility.

More than 1,500 MSMEs have received market access support through international buyer-seller meets and trade fairs. Nearly 94,000 unique MSMEs have been covered so far, with 98 percent being micro enterprises, 68 percent women-led and 24 percent led by SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Roadmap For Growth

Speaking about the programme, MSSIDC Managing Director Vikas Pansare said Maharashtra has received Rs 189.49 crore under RAMP till March 2027. He said the programme focuses on soft interventions such as skill development, market access, digital solutions and institutional strengthening instead of direct financial subsidies.

According to him, MSSIDC will conduct an impact assessment during the final phase to measure improvements in MSME growth, formalisation and employment generation.

Helping MSMEs Export

MSSIDC is also helping businesses become export-ready through Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets, export workshops and a Business Accelerator Programme with the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.

So far, 171 international buyers have participated in these initiatives, resulting in 3,461 business meetings that benefited 1,527 export-ready MSMEs across Maharashtra. Training includes export documentation, finance, branding, packaging, certifications and global market readiness.

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Vision For 2030

Pansare said the long-term goal is to make MSSIDC Maharashtra's leading MSME growth institution by 2030. He said the focus will remain on helping businesses become innovative, digitally connected, sustainable and globally competitive.

"Our aim is to ensure MSMEs not only survive but also scale, innovate, export and create quality jobs, contributing to the vision of a developed Maharashtra and a developed India," he said.