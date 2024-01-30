Maharashtra Inks MoUs For Green Hydrogen Projects Worth ₹2.76 Lakh Crore, Aims To Create 63,900 Jobs | Pixabay

The Maharashtra government on Monday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for seven projects proposing the production of green hydrogen with an investment of Rs2,76,300 crore.

The projects are expected to create 63,900 jobs in the state.

MoUs signed at Sahyadri guest house

The MoUs were signed at Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill with the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Principal Secretary of energy department Abha Shukla, chairman of MSEB Lokesh Chandra, Director General of Maharashtra Energy Development Agency Dr Kadambari Balkawade and representatives of companies were present during the occasion.

Shinde said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on green hydrogen production. In accordance with the Centre’s guidelines issued for the National Hydrogen Mission, the state government has released the Green Hydrogen Policy 2023. Under this policy, the state has aimed to produce 500 kilotons per annum (KTPA) green hydrogen till 2030. The government has also proposed some concessions to producers of green hydrogen.”

"First state to make effective policy on green hydrogen"

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is the first state to make effective policy on green hydrogen. PM Narendra Modiji has aimed to decarbonise India by 2030. Green hydrogen is a technology which will keep balance of environment and energy.” He also appealed to citizens to give suggestions on the policy made by the state government.

NTPS Green Energy, Avada Geen Hydrogen, Renew E Fuels, Inox Air Products, LNT, Green Tech, JSW Green Hydrogen, Welspun Godavari GH2 are the seven production companies to invest in the state. The total hydrogen production capacity of the seven projects will be 910KTPA, leading to an annual reduction of 511 crore kg in carbon emission.

MoUs signed to erect a steel plant

Apart from that, the state government has also signed MoUs worth Rs40,000 crore with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India to erect a steel plant with a capacity of 6 MTPA which would create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Shinde said that Maharashtra is becoming the favorite state of businessmen after the Davos event.

Firms in Pact

- NTPS Green Energy

- Avada Geen Hydrogen

- Renew E Fuels

- Inox Air Products

- LNT

- Green Tech

- JSW Green Hydrogen

- Welspun Godavari GH2

Total production capacity of the project: 910KTPA

Annual reduction of carbon emission: 511 Cr Kg