Maharashtra Hoteliers Urge License Fee Relief Amid Severe Commercial LPG Shortage Crisis

HRAWI has urged Maharashtra's government to extend the annual license fee deadline from March 31 to April 30. |

New Delhi: A hotel and restaurant owners' body has urged the Maharashtra government to grant an extension or allow staggered payment of the annual licence fee, saying the commercial LPG shortage has forced shutdown of several hospitality establishments.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI on Tuesday submitted a representation to Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for State Excise, requesting a one-month extension of the license fee payment deadline from March 31 to April 30. The association has also proposed a staggered payment mechanism, allowing the annual license fee to be paid in four quarterly instalments by March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

"The situation on the ground remains critical, with approximately 30 to 35 per cent of hotels and restaurants currently shut, owing to a near complete halt in the LPG supply from distributors," HRAWI said. Establishments that continue to operate are doing so under curtailed hours and restricted menus, optimising fuel usage to sustain operations, it observed.

"However, many of these establishments may also be forced to shut down within the next 2 to 3 days if supplies are not restored. "At this critical juncture, we urge the government to provide immediate relief by granting an extension or permitting staggered payment of the annual license fee. Such support will go a long way in helping the industry navigate this liquidity crunch," HRAWI spokesperson Pradeep Shetty said.

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