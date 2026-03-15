Restaurant Orders Begin Recovering After LPG Shortage, Eateries Adjust Menus And Shift To Alternative Cooking Methods

Restaurant orders affected by the commercial LPG shortage are slowly recovering as eateries shift to alternative cooking methods and adjust menus, according to magicpin. | File Pic

New Delhi: Orders from restaurants that were affected by the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders are slowly starting to recover, according to food delivery platform magicpin.

The shortage happened due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which disrupted energy supplies. As a result, many restaurants that depend heavily on LPG cylinders for cooking faced difficulties in running their kitchens.

According to magicpin, cuisines that rely heavily on gas-based cooking initially saw a 5–10 per cent drop in orders. However, demand has started to improve as restaurants find ways to adjust their operations.

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Smaller Restaurants Most Affected

Magicpin CEO Anshoo Sharma said the shortage has mainly affected small and standalone restaurants that depend entirely on LPG cylinders and have limited financial resources.

These eateries found it harder to continue normal kitchen operations when LPG supply became uncertain or expensive.

In response, many restaurants have temporarily reduced certain menu items that require long cooking times or large amounts of gas.

Restaurants Shift to Alternative Cooking

To manage the shortage, restaurants are turning to other cooking options such as induction stoves, electric ovens and wood-fired stoves.

These alternatives help restaurants continue operations even when LPG supply is limited.

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Magicpin said it is also helping its restaurant partners by providing AI-based real-time insights on order volumes. This helps eateries better plan their kitchen operations and manage food preparation during the disruption.

The company also plans to distribute induction cooking stoves to around 10,000 affected restaurant partners in the coming days to help them keep their kitchens running.

Government Allows Alternative Fuels

The crisis has been linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia that has affected shipping routes, especially the crucial Strait of Hormuz. A large share of India’s imports of crude oil, LPG and LNG usually passes through this route.

To deal with the shortage, the Government of India has allowed hotels and restaurants to temporarily use coal, biomass and refuse-derived fuel (RDF) pellets for cooking.

The government has also reintroduced kerosene for household use for a limited period.

Additionally, oil marketing companies will allocate 20 per cent of the average monthly commercial LPG demand to ensure essential businesses like restaurants continue receiving supplies.

Industry Shows Resilience

Restaurant owners say they are managing the situation by reducing gas-intensive dishes, shortening menus and adjusting restaurant timings.

Despite the challenges, industry experts believe the restaurant sector has shown strong resilience in past disruptions and the current shortage is likely to be temporary rather than long-term.