Maharashtra Gives Ola, Uber, Rapido 9 Months To Shift Bike Taxis To 100% Electric Fleet

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The Maharashtra government has set a deadline of up to nine months for bike taxi aggregators, including Ola, Uber and Rapido, to shift their operations to fully electric fleets, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the State Transport Department has instructed aggregators and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across Maharashtra to implement the transition in phases.

Operators currently running petrol-powered bike taxis will get six months to comply with the electric vehicle (EV) requirement. Those that have already applied for provisional or temporary licences under the Maharashtra Bike-Taxi Rules, 2025, will receive an additional three months.

Maharashtra pushes electric bike taxi transition

The state made EVs mandatory for licensed bike taxis under rules introduced in July 2025. Only electric two-wheelers painted yellow and identified as bike taxis are permitted to operate commercially under the framework.

Aggregators were initially given provisional 30-day licences to switch to electric vehicles. However, their licences were revoked in March after the platforms failed to comply with the requirements.

In September, the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Welfare Association reportedly sought one-and-a-half years from the government to complete the EV transition. Aggregators had also requested an extension until 2030.

Cabinet rejects petrol-electric fleet proposal

The extension request followed reports that the government was considering allowing bike taxi fleets to operate with a 50:50 mix of petrol and electric motorcycles.

The state Cabinet, however, rejected the proposal amid concerns that companies might avoid procuring more expensive electric vehicles despite having the financial capacity to make the transition.

The government had also proposed imposing a temporary daily fee of ₹5 on bike taxi services operating illegally in Maharashtra.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik had said aggregators would be required to contribute 2% of the fare from each ride towards a welfare fund for bike taxi drivers.

The latest reported timeline gives operators another window to meet Maharashtra's requirement for an entirely electric commercial bike taxi fleet.