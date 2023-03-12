e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Congress to protest over Adani issue on Monday at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Congress to protest over Adani issue on Monday at Raj Bhavan

After the Hindenburg report published in February, Adani group has seen a steep fall on Dalal Street.

FPJ CorrespondentUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 01:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress has announced a mega march at Raj Bhavan on Monday against Adani group of industries as part of its nationwide protest against the industrialist. The morcha will ask questions to the Modi government for its silence on investigation into the matter.

After the Hindenburg report published in February, Adani group has seen a steep fall on Dalal Street. Since then Congress has used every opportunity to raise the matter. Party leader Rahul Gandhi had spoken about it in the Lok Sabha. Now Congress is trying to take the issue to the public. 

“Adani scam has caused huge financial trouble in India. People have lost money in the share market. Public sector companies as well as insurance companies like LIC too have lost money. This is a public loss and the Modi government is bound to speak on the matter. But we have seen the silence of all the ministers of the government including Prime Minister himself,” said Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief while announcing the protest. 

Interestingly, Patole has not said a word about whether his party will raise the issue in the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly. Till now, no opposition party, including the Congress, has spoken about it. So, it is being said that the state unit of Congress is planning a march just for the sake of party highcommand's instructions. 

