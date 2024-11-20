Magnificent Seven Companies Surge Amid Apparent Slowdown, Nvidia Leads The Charge

The American markets are coming down from the 'euphoria' induced by Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential elections that came to pass on November 5. Meanwhile, the 'Magnificent Seven' of Wall Street continue to trade in green. These Magnificent Seven companies are largely tech-oriented companies, they include Apple, Microsoft, Google (Alphabet), Amazon, Nvidia, Meta Platforms and Tesla.

NVIDIA Corp

The pack was led by Nivdia; the chip-making company's share closed with gains of 4.89 per cent or USD 6.86, before closing at USD 147.01 per price.

The company has seen a resurgence from its previous slump, as the company saw a dip of 1.33 per cent in its value over the past five trading sessions.

Microsoft Corp

Then we move to Microsoft, the Satya Nadella-led company saw its shares rise as well.

The company shares listed on Nasdaq rose by 0.49 per cent or USD 2.03. This took the overall value of these shares to USD 417.79, after opening at USD 413.11 per share.

Alphabet Inc

Next in line is Google or its parent company, Alphabet. The shares of Alphabet ended in green with a major spike in value.

On Tuesday, the shares increased in value by 1.57 per cent or USD 2.78. This took the overall value of the shares to USD 179.58 per share.

Apple Inc

One of the largest companies with a market cap of USD 3 trillion, Apple, which has traded in green over the past 5 trading sessions.

The shares of the California-based company ended the previous trading session on USD 228.28, having made minor gains of 0.11 per cent or USD 0.26.

Amazon.com Inc

E-commerce and now cloud-computing giant Amazon also made major gains on Tuesday.

The company shares closed in green with gains of 1.44 per cent or USD 2.91, taking the overall value to USD 204.61.

Shares of the most dominant social media company, Meta, also closed in green. The company which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp saw their shares rise by 1.21 per cent or USD 6.69. The overall value surged to USD 561.09 per share.

Tesla Inc

Last, but not least, Elon Musk's Tesla, which has been on a joyride since Trump's election, saw the company shares continue to surge.

Tesla shares jumped to USD 346.00, having increased in value by 2.14 per cent or USD 7.26.