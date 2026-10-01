Mach Travel Solutions Adds 140+ Corporate Clients For Ticketing Services

Mach Travel Solutions |

Mumbai: Mach Travel Solutions Limited, a technology-enabled travel solutions company, announced on Thursday that it has onboarded more than 140 corporate clients for its corporate ticketing services and self-booking tool (SBT). The new clients were added as of 30 September 2026.

Business Expansion

The company launched its dedicated corporate travel vertical in April 2026. This latest addition of over 140 corporate clients represents a significant milestone in the vertical's expansion within approximately six months.

Diversified Client Base

Mach Travel Solutions’ corporate client base now includes various industries. These sectors include automotive, engineering, cement, building materials, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, financial services, technology, IT, electronics, aviation, media, entertainment, education, healthcare, FMCG, infrastructure, consumer products, textiles, and industrials.

Operating Model

The company’s model integrates its self-booking tool with dedicated account management and service support. This approach allows corporate clients to manage travel requirements through structured booking workflows, approval mechanisms, and centralised travel processes.

Management Commentary

Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said that crossing 140 corporate clients in six months is an encouraging milestone. Bhatia added that the objective is to develop long-term relationships where technology, service, and account management are an integral part of the client’s travel ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.