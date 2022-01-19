Luxury herbal skincare brand Osia Osia registers 100% growth in 2021

OSIA OSIA, India's luxury herbal and organic skincare brand has registered a 100% growth in 2021.

Launched in the year 2018, OSIA OSIA has been successfully selling handcrafted, natural and organic herbal soaps in India, Europe, USA and Hong Kong through the online and offline retail channels.

"OSIA OSIA delivers old world wisdom of ancient wellness practices. Ayurveda and meditation are nature inspired beauty remedies," stated Harsh Jain, Co-founder OSIA OSIA.

"Wellness, which was earlier supposed to be meant for the niche, has now become a household name," added Jain.

OSIA OSIA is not just creating an authentic wellness product, but is also preserving environment and helping the marginalized section of the society.

