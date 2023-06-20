Lupin Signs MoU With Government Of Maharashtra To Combat Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Diseases and COPD | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Lupin Limited, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to address the growing prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The partnership aims to prioritize the diagnosis and treatment of these diseases while working to reducing their long-term prevalence.

“As a leading healthcare provider, Lupin has consistently championed improved accessibility to highquality, cost-effective medicines for India’s marginalized and vulnerable communities. Through our collaborative efforts with state governments, we aim to strengthen existing healthcare systems and programs, focus on awareness, and enhancing quality, accessibility, and utilisation of healthcare services,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra and Tushara Shankar, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Lupin. This collaborative effort marks a crucial milestone in LHWRF’s “Lives” program, amplifying a commitment to address the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and COPD.

“This collaboration is poised to significantly lower the prevalence of CVDs and COPD in Palghar’s selected blocks. Our unwavering dedication to tackling these health concerns with focused solutions will ensure a lasting impact on the community. By emphasizing preventive measures, early detection, and comprehensive treatment options, we aim to alleviate the disease burden in the district, ultimately enhancing the overall health and well-being of the community,” said Dr. Nagnath Mudam, Joint Director (NCD), Directorate of Health Services, Maharashtra.

The program will be implemented over the next five years, initially focusing on two blocks, Palghar and Dahanu. The primary objectives include raising awareness about the risks associated with CVDs and COPD, highlighting the importance of early screening and diagnosis to prevent complications and decrease mortality rates. The campaign will also promote healthy lifestyles and implement preventive measures, underscoring the significance of early screening, diagnosis and adherence to treatment.