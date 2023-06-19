 Lupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag

Lupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Lupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag | Image: Lupin (Representative)

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its API manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 6 to March 10, 2023. The inspection closed with the facility receiving an inspection classification of "No Action Indicated" (NAI).

“We are happy to have received the EIR for our Vizag facility from the US FDA," said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin. “We remain committed to ensuring the high quality of our products and ensuring the safety of our manufacturing processes.”

Lupin Ltd shares

The shares of Lupin on Monday at 1:37 pm IST were at Rs 827.30, down by 0.38 percent.

Read Also
Lupin Launches Thiamine Hydrochloride Injection USP In The United States
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

HPCL Bags OPaL Contract For Supply Of Natural Gas, Partners With Petromin To Transform Vehicle...

HPCL Bags OPaL Contract For Supply Of Natural Gas, Partners With Petromin To Transform Vehicle...

City Co-operative Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Borivali....

City Co-operative Bank Property Auction: Residential Property Available In Mumbai’s Borivali....

Lupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag

Lupin Receives EIR From US FDA For Its API Manufacturing Facility In Vizag

Coal India To Allot Over 92.44 Lakh Shares As Employee OFS

Coal India To Allot Over 92.44 Lakh Shares As Employee OFS

Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For Their Upcoming Premium 3-Row UV- ‘INVICTO’

Maruti Suzuki Opens Bookings For Their Upcoming Premium 3-Row UV- ‘INVICTO’